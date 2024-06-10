Home / World News / Haiti's new PM Conille discharged after spending night in hospital

Haiti's new PM Conille discharged after spending night in hospital

In a video published on YouTube, Conille said he is now feeling well and is ready to continue to help steer the country out of its current security crisis

Garry Conille, Haiti PM
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
AP Port Au Prince
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:04 AM IST
Haiti's newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille was discharged from a hospital on Sunday after spending a night in treatment for an undisclosed condition.

In a video published on YouTube, Conille said he is now feeling well and is ready to continue to help steer the country out of its current security crisis by forming a government that will also prioritize issues like health care.

"The whole time I was at the hospital, I was thinking of something, Conille said in Sunday's video. People that need to go to the general hospital can't get there due to security problems. People who need health care can't afford it.

Conille arrived in Haiti on June 1 after a transitional council selected him as the nation's new prime minister. He had been working outside the country as UNICEF's regional director for Latin America.

Gang violence is still surging in parts of Haiti's capital and beyond as Conille takes over the helm of the troubled Caribbean country awaiting the UN backed deployment of a police force from Kenya and other countries.

