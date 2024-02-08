Home / World News / Hamas war: Israeli forces kill senior terrorist operative near Tulkarm

Hamas war: Israeli forces kill senior terrorist operative near Tulkarm

In the operation, the fighters also killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from the house where the wanted man was staying

The operation took four hours because the forces attempted to capture him alive by carrying out a "pressure cooker" procedure
ANI Middle East

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Mu'azzam Ali, who was described as a senior terrorist operative, was killed Wednesday in the Nur Shams camp near Tulkarm, along with two other terrorists, while barricading himself in a house. He was suspected of shooting at Israeli forces in the past and of terrorist activities.

Ali was killed after an exchange of fire and after four hours of activity carried out by Border Police Special Forces and IDF reserve fighters from the 8105 paratrooper battalion who operated under the direction of the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Services).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The operation took four hours because the forces attempted to capture him alive by carrying out a "pressure cooker" procedure which is designed to deal with a situation where a wanted enemy is barricaded in a house. First the home is surrounded and measures are taken to ensure no innocent people are inside and to try and get the terrorist to surrender. If he refuses, then the home is hit with grenades and other explosives. Then large military type bulldozers hit the home from the sides.

Only after such means were taken was Ali killed.

In the operation, the fighters also killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from the house where the wanted man was staying.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Pak temporarily suspends mobile services as voting begins for general polls

North Korea scraps all economic cooperation with South Korea: Report

First time in 2 decades, Mexico overtakes China as leading exporter to US

Surge in immigration to boost US GDP by $7 trn over decade, says CBO

The Singapore banker who tried to be Gandalf is now running out of time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HamasIsrael-Palestineisraelterrorist attacksterrorist groups

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story