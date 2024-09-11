Harris, Trump clash over abortion, Israel in heated presidential debate

Following last month's US presidential debate, which effectively ended President Joe Biden’s campaign for re-election, the new Democratic candidate Kamala Harris squared off against Republican nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday night (September 10). Biden’s earlier performance, where he appeared confused and incoherent, had sparked concern even among his supporters. As a result, the Harris-Trump debate carried even greater significance for both candidates as they worked to strengthen their respective voter bases.

With the November US presidential election fast approaching, Vice President Harris, having entered the race just seven weeks ago, has limited time to establish her platform and sway undecided voters. Until now, she has largely avoided taking definitive stances on specific policies. The debate provided her with a crucial opportunity to distinguish herself from Trump and shape the campaign narrative. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other side, Trump’s supporters hoped for a focused performance that could help him recover from a difficult summer. Known for his ability to command attention and influence public discourse, Trump leaned on familiar themes such as immigration and trade to try to regain control of the campaign conversation.

The debate became more heated due to the loud claims and insults former President Trump levelled against Harris during his interaction with X chief Elon Musk last month. He had called her "phony" and "more incompetent than Biden" during an hours-long tirade with Musk.

Here are the key highlights of the Trump-Harris debate:

Differing versions on the economy and cost of living

When questioned about whether Americans are better off today than four years ago, Harris criticised Trump for prioritising tax cuts for the wealthy. She said, "Let's talk about what Donald Trump left us. Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression, the worst public health epidemic in a century, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

Trump rejected her claims, denying plans for a nationwide sales tax. He proposed raising tariffs on imported goods, stating, "We've had a terrible economy because of inflation, which is really known as a country buster."

Meanwhile, Harris argued that economists support her economic plan, predicting growth, while Trump’s policies would shrink the economy. She cited a Goldman Sachs analysis to back her claim, which forecasted that Trump's trade policies would lead to a slight economic contraction by 2025, while her proposals would boost growth. Trump's proposed tariffs and deportations could also cost Americans and lead to higher inflation, according to research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Abortion rights: National ban in question

Abortion was a focal point of the debate, with Harris vowing to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade if elected. "I pledge to you when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade, I will proudly sign it into law," she stated.

Harris warned that if Trump were re-elected, he would sign a national abortion ban.

Trump, however, denied any plans for such a ban, stating, "I am not signing a ban." He emphasised his belief that a nationwide prohibition was unnecessary.

Trump blames Democrats for assassination attempt

During the debate, Trump blamed the Democrats' harsh rhetoric for an assassination attempt he faced in July, where a bullet grazed his ear. "The things they say about me likely led to me taking a bullet to the head," Trump remarked. He also criticised claims that he is a threat to democracy, stating that it is the Democrats who pose the real danger.

January 6 Capitol riots: Conflicting narratives

Addressing the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, Trump acknowledged that his supporters marched to the Capitol but insisted he had called for a "peaceful and patriotic" demonstration. Despite this, the rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Trump also expressed sympathy for the rioters, criticising their treatment by the justice system.

Harris, recalling the events of January 6, remarked, "I was there, and on that day, the president of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's capital." She urged the audience to remember the significance of the event and avoid repeating history.

Israel and Gaza: Accusations of hostility against Harris

During the debate, Trump accused Harris of harbouring animosity towards Israel, claiming that under her administration, the country would be gone within two years. "She hates Israel," Trump said.

In response, Harris strongly denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely not true" and reaffirming her support for Israel.

Russia and Putin in focus again

Harris argued that Trump would be ineffective in dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that he would "capitulate" to the authoritarian leader. She warned that under Trump's leadership, Putin would have his eyes on Europe, starting with Poland. According to Harris, Trump’s approach to dictators like Putin would lead to dangerous concessions.