Gunman opens fire at Harvard subway station; suspect remains at large

Panic swept through Harvard Square station on Sunday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on a subway platform, prompting Harvard University to issue a shelter-in-place alert for students and staff.

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) Transit Police confirmed that a man fired four to five shots on the southbound Red Line platform at around 2:15 pm. Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the shooting appeared to target a specific individual, although no injuries were reported. The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Eyewitnesses recalled the terrifying moments when gunfire erupted under one of Boston’s busiest university hubs.

“Everyone’s kind of convinced it’s firecrackers,” one commuter told CBS Boston. “And the train stops. The conductor’s like, ‘Guys, hold tight real quick.’ He comes through, he doesn’t know what’s happening.”

Another eyewitness described the fear and confusion: “I mean, it was kind of a horrifying experience. But I guess that is just more or less life now. Like, you gotta be, I guess, ready for that sort of stuff to happen anywhere at any time,” they said.

Following the shooting, Harvard University sent an emergency alert, urging everyone on or near campus to stay indoors while police searched for the gunman.

Authorities temporarily suspended part of the Red Line service and provided shuttle buses to assist passengers while the investigation continued.

Also Read

By late Sunday afternoon, Harvard lifted the shelter-in-place order and removed the advisory from its website. While the immediate danger had passed, the search for the suspect remained active, with police working to uncover the shooter’s identity and motive.