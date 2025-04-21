Appeasing the US at the expense of Beijing won't be tolerated, warns China

China on Monday urged nations not to consider trade deals with the United States that may come at the "expense" of Beijing, warning to retaliate against those it says are “appeasing” Washington in the intensifying global tariff conflict.

“Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected,” a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said. In a sharply worded statement, the ministry said, “To seek one’s own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others’ interests is to seek the skin of a tiger. That approach will ultimately fail on both ends and harm others.”

The statement was triggered by certain reports that suggested the US government, led by President Donald Trump , may have offered tariff exemptions to countries if they agreed to limit their trade with China.

The commerce ministry spokesperson reiterated that China “firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests” and warned that “reciprocal countermeasures” would be taken if such situations arise.

US-China trade war

Trade war between China and the US continues with retaliatory measures. Chinese products have been subjected to duties as high as 145 per cent, with some products being taxed as high as 245 per cent. In response, China imposed retaliatory tariffs of up to 125 per cent on American goods. While several nations are pursuing separate tariff negotiations with Washington, Beijing has opted to rally against the US and has called for nations to stand united against US’ ‘abuse’ of tariffs. Beijing has also stressed the importance of defending globalisation and the multilateral trading system, warning that a return to “the law of the jungle” would leave all nations vulnerable.

US claims talks with China are underway

On Friday, Trump said that Washington was in communication with Beijing. “Yeah, we’re talking to China,” he told reporters at the White House, adding that Chinese officials had “reached out a number of times.” He expressed confidence that a “very good deal” could be reached to end the trade standoff.

China, however, has not confirmed any such talks. Instead, it has maintained its position of resisting what it calls ‘unilateralism and protectionism’ and insisted it would fight the trade war ‘to the end’. In a post on X, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Li Jian continued to condemn US actions, accusing them of undermining the rules-based international order.

“What Europe values is a rules-based international order. Actions by the current US administration have done nothing but undermine all the rules and order, hurting all parties across the world, including China and the EU. This should not be allowed to continue,” Li wrote.

Xi Jinping completes Southasia visit

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing after state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia last week. All three of these economies face a significant threat of Trump tariffs. Cambodia faces some of the highest prospective levies, with a 49 per cent tariff pending following a 90-day pause. Vietnam is bracing for a 46 per cent tariff, while Malaysia could face duties of up to 24 per cent.

Through his visit, Xi reinforces Beijing’s position as a more stable and reliable partner compared to the US.

[With inputs from Reuters]