Democratic lawmakers have applauded Harvard’s decision to reject the Trump administration’s directive to overhaul its hiring policies and dismantle diversity initiatives or risk losing billions in federal funding. This comes amid the Trump administration’s announcement on Monday that it would freeze $2.2 billion in long-term grants and $60 million in multi-year contracts designated for Harvard University , as the university refused to comply with new policy directives issued by the federal government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the administration’s actions, labelling them an overreach. “Harvard is right to resist,” he said, describing the demands as an unlawful effort to undermine universities.

“The Trump administration is making unprecedented demands of universities aimed at undermining or even destroying these vital institutions,” Schumer said on Monday.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont also voiced support for Harvard’s stance and called on other universities facing similar pressure to stand firm. He further criticised legal firms that, according to him, are aligning with Trump instead of defending democratic principles.

“Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump’s authoritarianism,” Sanders posted on X. “Other universities should follow their lead. And instead of doing pro bono work for Trump, cowardly law firms should be defending those who believe in the rule of law.”

Harvard rejects federal demands

Earlier the same day, Harvard publicly stated it would not adhere to the administration’s demands, which included sweeping changes to the university’s internal policies. In response to the funding freeze, the university pointed to its initial statement: “For the government to retreat from these partnerships now risks not only the health and well-being of millions of individuals, but also the economic security and vitality of our nation.”

Also Read

Harvard confirmed it had received a letter from a federal task force detailing additional policy expectations tied to continued federal support. In a formal response, Harvard President Alan M Garber stated, “We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or its constitutional rights.”

While other universities have faced similar threats , Harvard appears to be the first elite school to push back so publicly.

Controversial policy demands

The administration’s letter included several requirements, such as dismantling Harvard’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes, prohibiting masks at campus protests, implementing merit-based systems for hiring and admissions, and limiting the influence of faculty perceived to prioritise activism over academia.

These stipulations are part of a broader federal initiative aimed at addressing anti-semitism on college campuses. This comes in the wake of increased tensions following the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

CNN quoted a spokesperson for the White House as saying, “President Trump is working to Make Higher Education Great Again by ending unchecked anti-Semitism and ensuring federal taxpayer dollars do not fund Harvard’s support of dangerous racial discrimination or racially motivated violence.” The spokesperson added that institutions not complying with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act are ineligible for federal aid.

Garber pushed back against these requirements, saying most of them “represent direct governmental regulation of the ‘intellectual conditions’ at Harvard.” He added, “No government – regardless of which party is in power – should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

As of 2024, Harvard’s endowment was valued at $53.2 billion, according to university financial records.

Legal action from faculty

In response to the funding freeze, Harvard’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, along with the national body, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday. The suit also includes a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the federal government from pulling funding.

The complaint highlights that other institutions have already seen their funding revoked — Columbia University, for example, reportedly lost $400 million in federal aid.

Broader federal scrutiny of Harvard

The administration’s letter also called for ‘full cooperation’ with immigration enforcement and federal oversight bodies to ensure compliance. According to The Harvard Crimson, the student-run newspaper, the letter came shortly after several federal agencies — including the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services — announced a review of $8.7 billion in grants and over $255 million in federal contracts involving Harvard and its affiliates, CNN reported.

[With agency inputs]