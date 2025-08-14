Heavy rain devastates South Korea's capital, leaving 1 person dead

Torrential rain battered South Korea's greater capital region for a second day Thursday, leaving at least one person dead, flooding or damaging hundreds of roads and homes, and forcing more than 1,000 people to evacuate.

About 250 to 300 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Seoul and nearby cities Paju, Incheon, and Gimpo through Thursday morning, leaving vehicles stranded on roads that became chocolate-coloured rivers and residents salvaging belongings from properties damaged by flash floods.

Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings for areas near rivers, streams, and hills, while emergency workers rescued at least 145 people and responded to hundreds of reports of road disruptions.