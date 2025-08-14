Home / World News / Heavy rain devastates South Korea's capital, leaving 1 person dead

South Korea's weather agency said the greater Seoul area will continue to be affected by downpours through Thursday morning

Authorities issued flood warnings for areas near rivers, streams, and hills, while emergency workers rescued at least 145 people and responded to hundreds road disruptions reports. (Photo: PTI)
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Torrential rain battered South Korea's greater capital region for a second day Thursday, leaving at least one person dead, flooding or damaging hundreds of roads and homes, and forcing more than 1,000 people to evacuate.

About 250 to 300 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Seoul and nearby cities Paju, Incheon, and Gimpo through Thursday morning, leaving vehicles stranded on roads that became chocolate-coloured rivers and residents salvaging belongings from properties damaged by flash floods. 

ALSO READ: Typhoon Podul closes Taiwan schools, offices as heavy rains expected 

Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings for areas near rivers, streams, and hills, while emergency workers rescued at least 145 people and responded to hundreds of reports of road disruptions.

As of Thursday morning, power was restored to some 4,000 households that had been knocked out of electricity overnight, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. 

Authorities shut down dozens of riverside parks and more than 100 hiking trails while issuing text messages warning people to beware of floods, landslides and damaged structures. No immediate flights were interrupted by the rain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :South Koreaheavy rainsrainsdisaster deaths

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

