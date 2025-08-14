Home / World News / Trump admin ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

Trump admin ordered to restore some withheld grant funding to UCLA

UCLA's money has been frozen as part of a wider pressure campaign targeting universities that Trump says are out of step with his political agenda

Donald Trump
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore millions of dollars in National Science Foundation grants. (Photo: PTI)
AP California
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore millions of dollars in National Science Foundation grants it has withheld from the University of California, Los Angeles, saying they were made in violation of her earlier court ruling.

US District Judge Rita F. Lin ruled late Tuesday that the NSF must reinstate the research grants that were suspended for reasons she had already ruled arbitrary and capricious, and gave the administration until Aug. 19 to show compliance or explain why it hasn't restored the money.

It was not immediately clear how much funding could be returned to UCLA. The school's chancellor said last week that the Trump administration has pulled USD584 million in federal grants from various federal agencies. The judge's ruling applies specifically to NSF grants.

UCLA's money has been frozen as part of a wider pressure campaign targeting universities that Trump says are out of step with his political agenda.

University of California researchers challenged the cuts as abrupt and unexplained and won a preliminary injunction in June from Lin, who ruled that the NSF and other agencies could not terminate grant funding without specifically explaining why.

But on July 30, the NSF sent out a new round of letters that Lin described as en masse, form letter funding cuts. One said the awards no longer effectuate program goals or agency priorities." Another cited allegations of racism, antisemitism and policies around transgender athletes at UCLA. It did not elaborate.

The administration argued in a Tuesday hearing that the UCLA funding cuts were suspensions rather than terminations. Lin dismissed this as semantics.

NSF's indefinite suspensions differ from a termination in name only, and the reasons the agency provided are based on the same type of deficient explanations as the original terminations, she ruled.

The university issued a brief statement praising the decision, saying that restoration of National Science Foundation funds is critical to research the University of California performs on behalf of California and the Nation.

UCLA also faces a Trump administration demand to pay USD1 billion to settle antisemitism allegations. UCLA became the first public university to be targeted as the administration seeks to dominate academic institutions around the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest region

China, US clash over destroyer near Scarborough Shoal amid rising tensions

Nvidia, AMD China revenue deal could be model for others, says Bessent

Trump wants Ukraine to have say on territory talks with Russia, says Macron

S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs on hopes of Fed rate cut in September

Topics :Donald TrumpUCLAUS universities

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story