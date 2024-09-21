Heavy rain pounds northcentral Japan still recovering from deadly quake

Heavy rain pounded Japan's northcentral region of Noto on Saturday which triggered landslides and swollen rivers to overflow, flooding homes and stranding some residents in the region still recovering from a deadly earthquake earlier this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of heavy rain across several cities in the Ishikawa prefecture, including the worst-hit Wajima where authorities said one person was missing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp At least 12 rivers in Ishikawa breached their banks as of late Saturday morning, according to the Land and Infrastructure Ministry. Residents were urged to use maximum caution against possible mudslides and building damage.

Up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rainfall is predicted in the region within the next 24 hours through Sunday noon, due to the rainbands that cause torrential rain above the Hokuriku region, JMA said.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries from the heavy rain. But many homes were flooded and some residents in two districts in Wajima have been stranded following landslides, according to the prefecture. A number of roads flooded by muddy water were also blocked. Hokuriku Electric Power Co. said about 6,500 homes were without power.

Heavy rain also fell in nearby northern prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, threatening flooding and other damages, officials said.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other key infrastructure. Its aftermath still affects the local industry, economy and daily lives.