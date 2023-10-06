Home / World News / Heavy rains, floods kill 6 people in Sri Lanka and force schools to close

Heavy rains, floods kill 6 people in Sri Lanka and force schools to close

Strong monsoon rains have been pounding the Indian Ocean nation for more than a week, flooding houses, fields and roads

AP Colombo
On Friday, a large tree fell on a moving bus in Colombo, killing five people and injuring five others, said Dr. Rukshan Bellana, a spokesperson for the capital's main hospital | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides and downed trees in many parts of Sri Lanka, killing at least six people and forcing authorities to close schools in some areas, officials said Friday.

Strong monsoon rains have been pounding the Indian Ocean nation for more than a week, flooding houses, fields and roads.

On Friday, a large tree fell on a moving bus in Colombo, killing five people and injuring five others, said Dr. Rukshan Bellana, a spokesperson for the capital's main hospital.

Separately, one person died when a rock fell on his house during a mudslide in Galle district, about 130 kilometres south of Colombo, the state-run Disaster Management Centre said.

The centre said the floods and mudslides damaged hundreds of houses in 12 districts and affected more than 50,000 people, including 1,473 families who were moved to temporary shelters.

The coastal district of Matara was the worst affected, with most parts flooded for more than a week. Schools in Matara were closed on Friday due to the floods and the threat of landslides.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

Turkish warplanes hit US-backed Kurdish militia targets in northern Syria

Putin indicates Russia may return to nuclear testing, withdrawing from ban

Parity brought in to put pressure on Canada: Former envoy on India's demand

EU Parliament condemns 'gender apartheid policy' of Taliban in Afghanistan

EU summit to look at changes bloc needs to make to welcome Ukraine, others

Topics :sri lankaheavy rainsFloods

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story