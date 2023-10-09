Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas

A senior Hamas official says the militant group is holding more than 100 people captive after its unprecedented assault on Israel.

Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks Sunday to the Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

During their rampage through southern Israel, militants dragged back into Gaza dozens of captives, among them women, children and the elderly. Their precise number was not clear until the two militant groups made their announcements. Israel's military has said only that a significant number were abducted, without further detail.