Home / World News / US to send carrier strike group to Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel

US to send carrier strike group to Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel

Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza on Saturday

AP Washington
Photo: X @ANI | At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two US officials said on Sunday.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.

Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza on Saturday. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based carrier was already in the Mediterranean. Last week it was conducting naval exercises with Italy in the Ionian Sea. It's the United States newest and most advanced aircraft carrier and this is its first full deployment.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the Defense Department's announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also Read

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

30 officers killed in Hamas attack at Gaza border, Israel Police confirms

Israel-Gaza war: 600 Israelis, 400 Palestinian gunmen, 370 in Gaza dead

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister

Israel-Gaza war: 600 Israelis, 400 Palestinian gunmen, 370 in Gaza dead

Philippines raises $1.3 billion from sale of retail dollar bonds

Disrupting Saudi-Israel ties may have motivated Hamas attack, says Blinken

Israel-Hamas war: More than 600 Israelis dead, over 2,000 wounded

Israel stock and bond markets sink, businesses shut after Hamas attack

Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelUS ArmyHamasGaza border clashGaza conflict

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story