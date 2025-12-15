Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai convicted in landmark national security case

Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media mogul and outspoken critic of Beijing, was convicted in a landmark national security trial in the city's court on Monday, which could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Three government-vetted judges found Lai, 78, guilty of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. Sentencing is expected to come on a later day. Under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law, Lai could face up to life imprisonment.

A conviction on the collusion charge results in a sentence ranging from three years in jail to life imprisonment, depending on the offense's nature and his role in it. The sedition charge carries a maximum of two years' imprisonment. A sentence is not expected to be imposed at Monday's hearing. The Apple Daily was a vocal critic of the Hong Kong government and the ruling Chinese Communist Party. It was forced to shut in 2021 after police raided its newsroom and arrested its senior journalists, with authorities freezing its assets. During Lai's 156-day trial, prosecutors accused him of conspiring with senior executives of Apple Daily and others to request foreign forces to impose sanctions or blockades and engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China.

The prosecution also accused Lai of making such requests, highlighting his meetings with former US Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in July 2019 at the height of the protests. It also presented 161 publications, including Apple Daily articles, to the court as evidence of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, as well as social media posts and text messages. Health concerns raised during marathon trial Lai testified for 52 days in his own defence, arguing that he had not called for foreign sanctions after the sweeping security law was imposed in June 2020. His legal team also argued for freedom of expression.

As the trial progressed, Lai's health appeared to be deteriorating. Lai's lawyers in August told the court that he suffered from heart palpitations. His daughter Claire told The Associated Press that her father has become weaker and skinnier, and lost some of his nails and teeth. She also said he suffered from infections for months, along with constant back pain, diabetes, heart issues and high blood pressure. His spirit is strong but his body is failing, she said. Hong Kong's government said no abnormalities were found during a medical examination that followed Lai's complaint of heart problems. It added this month that the medical services provided to him were adequate and comprehensive.