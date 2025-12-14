Home / World News / At least 10 killed in Sydney shooting near Chanukah event at Bondi Beach

At least 10 killed in Sydney shooting near Chanukah event at Bondi Beach

The shooting near a Jewish gathering at Sydney's Bondi Beach killed nine civilians and one attacker, with police warning of a suspected explosive device and urging people to avoid the area

The shooting occurred at the northern end of Bondi Beach, near the Bondi Park Playground. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
At least 10 people were killed in a shooting near a Jewish gathering at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, Australian police said, as authorities locked down the area amid a suspected bomb threat and warned the public to stay away.
 
According to ABC News, the police said one alleged shooter was killed at the scene, while another was taken into custody in a critical condition. Nine of the dead were civilians. At least 12 people were injured, including two police officers who were among the first responders.
 
Authorities said there was no longer an active shooter threat, but reiterated that the public must avoid Bondi Beach due to the discovery of what they described as an improvised explosive device (IED).
 

Where did the shooting happen?

 
The shooting occurred at the northern end of Bondi Beach, near the Bondi Park Playground. A 'Chanukah by the Sea' event had been scheduled to take place at the playground from 5 pm and had already begun when the incident occurred.
 
Sunday marked the first day of Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights.
 
The police said they are still investigating the nature and motive of the attack and have not confirmed whether the gathering was the intended target.
 

Bomb threat and police response

 
NSW Police said a “number of suspicious items” were found at the scene and are being examined by specialist officers, The Guardian reported. An exclusion zone has been established, and bomb disposal teams are working to neutralise the suspected device.
 
“An extensive crime scene has been established and inquiries are now underway,” the police said in a statement, adding that there have been no reports of any other related incidents elsewhere in Sydney.
 
A police press conference has been scheduled for 9.30 pm local time.
 

Government reaction

 
According to The Guardian, Australia’s national security committee of the federal cabinet is meeting in Canberra, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance. Albanese is expected to address the media from Parliament House after the meeting concludes.

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

