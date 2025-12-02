Home / World News / Hong Kong to set up inquiry into deadly fire that killed at least 151

Hong Kong to set up inquiry into deadly fire that killed at least 151

The fire started in scaffolding that had been set up around the Wang Fuk Court complex for maintenance work and spread to seven of the eight towers

The charred buildings of Wang Fuk Court housing complex following a deadly fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025 | REUTERS
The charred buildings of Wang Fuk Court housing complex following a deadly fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025 | REUTERS
AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Hong Kong will set up an independent commission of inquiry headed by a judge to determine the cause of a deadly apartment block fire that shocked the city and make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again, its leader said Tuesday.

John Lee, the chief executive of the Chinese region, pledged to overcome vested interests and pursue accountability for a fire that killed at least 151 people.

We must uncover the truth, ensure that justice is served, let the deceased rest in peace and provide comfort to the living, he told the media at a 30-minute weekly appearance completely dominated by last week's blaze.

The fire started in scaffolding that had been set up around the Wang Fuk Court complex for maintenance work and spread to seven of the eight towers. They were home to more than 4,600 people and many have been left homeless.

The initial investigation has focused on why the fire expanded so rapidly, overwhelming firefighting efforts.

Authorities have cited both high winds and substandard materials used for the maintenance work both highly flammable foam panels that had been used to block the windows and the green netting which is required to be flame-retardant hung around the scaffolding.

Lee said that those responsible had mixed substandard netting with qualified netting so as to cheat the inspection".

Police and the city's anti-corruption authorities have already detained 14 people, including the directors and an engineering consultant of a construction company. Thirteen of them have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hong KongDeath tollFire accident

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

