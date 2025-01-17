Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Twin Peaks' maker David Lynch passes away at 78: tributes pour in

Twin Peaks' maker David Lynch passes away at 78: tributes pour in

American filmmaker David Lynch passed away from complications related to emphysema, a chronic lung condition he attributed to years of heavy smoking

David Lynch
David Lynch | Credit: X@DAVID_LYNCH
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Celebrated American filmmaker known for his surreal storytelling and hauntingly unique style, David Lynch has died at the age of 78. Lynch, whose works like "Mulholland Drive" and "Twin Peaks" explored the darker layers of human existence, passed away from complications related to emphysema, a chronic lung condition he attributed to years of heavy smoking.  
 
Lynch’s family announced his death through a statement on his official Facebook page, saying, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’” The family also requested privacy during this time.   
 
David Lynch death: A trailblazer in cinema
 
Born in Montana in 1946, Lynch began his artistic journey as a painter before transitioning to filmmaking. His debut feature, "Eraserhead" (1977), a nightmarish exploration of fatherhood, marked his arrival as a groundbreaking voice in indie cinema. Over the years, he crafted films that challenged conventional storytelling, including "Blue Velvet" (1986), "Wild at Heart" (1990), and "Mulholland Drive" (2001). Each of these earned him critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a cinematic auteur.   
 
Lynch’s foray into television with "Twin Peaks" in the 1990s was equally transformative. The series, with its eerie narrative of small-town secrets, set the stage for the modern era of prestige television. In 2017, he revisited the series with "Twin Peaks: The Return", receiving widespread praise for its innovative storytelling.  
 
Throughout his career, Lynch received four Oscar nominations, including three for Best Director. Though he never won a competitive Academy Award, he was honoured with an honorary Oscar in 2019 for his contributions to cinema.  

Also Read

Trump names Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Stallone as Hollywood ambassadors

This New York stoop is getting a gate: Blame goes to 'Sex and the City'

Hollywood's filmmaking continues despite massive LA wildfires: Report

Oscars push back nominations announcement amid California wildfires

Families in shock begin to visit charred homes in Los Angeles area

 
David Lynch death: Tributes from Hollywood
  
The film industry has responded to Lynch’s death with an outpouring of tributes. Director Steven Spielberg hailed him as “a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade.” Ron Howard described Lynch as a “fearless artist” whose bold experimentation left an indelible mark on cinema. Lynch’s legacy extends beyond filmmaking. He was a painter, musician, and sculptor, leaving behind a rich and varied body of work that will continue to inspire future generations. 
 
As his "Twin Peaks" collaborator Chrystabell wrote, “I join you in the depths of this grief… celebrating someone who is singular and irreplaceable.” 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FDIC sues 17 former Silicon Valley Bank executives, directors over collapse

Los Angeles evacuees told to stay away from home at least another week

TikTok's fight against shut down gains support from key US lawmakers

Lyft wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over earnings report error

China's economy grows 5% in 2024, driven by exports, stimulus measures

Topics :HollywoodCinemaAmerican mediaOscars

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story