Home / World News / Human brain's cerebellum affected more than other regions from Covid: Study

Human brain's cerebellum affected more than other regions from Covid: Study

In addition to being one of the few studies showing COVID-19's effects on the brain, the study said that it is the first to report diffusion abnormalities in the white matter of the cerebellum

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Human brain's cerebellum affected more than other regions from Covid: Study

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The human brain's cerebellum might be more vulnerable to Covid infections than other brain regions, a new study employing an innovated MRI technique has found.

The study from Rotman Research Institute and Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada, reinforces the idea that Covid can lead to changes in the brain, it said.

The new imaging technique, called correlated diffusion imaging (CDI), was developed by Alexander Wong, a systems design engineering professor, University of Waterloo, Canada.

A new form of MRI, CDI can better highlight the differences in the way water molecules move in tissue by capturing and mixing MRI signals at different gradient pulse strengths and timings, the study published in the journal Human Brain Mapping said. Wong had previously developed CDI as a better imaging measure for detecting cancer.

The CDI imaging of frontal-lobe white matter (in the brain's cerebrum) revealed a less restricted diffusion of water molecules in COVID-19 patients. At the same time, it showed a more restricted diffusion of water molecules in the cerebellum of patients with COVID-19.

"Some may think COVID-19 affects just the lungs," Wong said. "What was found is that this new MRI technique that we created is very good at identifying changes to the brain due to COVID-19. COVID-19 changes the white matter in the brain."

In addition to being one of the few studies showing COVID-19's effects on the brain, the study said that it is the first to report diffusion abnormalities in the white matter of the cerebellum.

While the study was originally designed to show changes to the brain from Covid, rather than specific damage, it said that many of the potential sources of such changes link to disease and damage.

Wong suggested future tests could focus on whether COVID-19 actually damages brain tissue. Additional studies could also determine, he said, if COVID-19 can change the brain's grey matter.

"Hopefully, this research can lead to better diagnoses and treatments for COVID-19 patients," Wong said.

Also Read

MG Motor India to supply 100 vehicles of various models to WTiCabs India

MG Motor India reports best retail sales in March at 6,051 units, up 28%

What makes Elon Musk's brain implant devices a double-edged sword

Nagoya University identifies neurons which maintain body temperature

Hockey Wolrd Cup: Indian midfielder Hardik Singh to undergo MRI scan

Spotify fined $5.4 mn for data protection regulation violations in Sweden

Vaccines access could have prevented 50% Covid deaths globally: Research

Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report

China's foreign min airs concerns in call with Blinken ahead of visit

China witnesses over 40% surge in Covid-19 positive test rates in May

Topics :Coronavirusbrain health

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story