Home / World News / Vaccines access could have prevented 50% Covid deaths globally: Research

Vaccines access could have prevented 50% Covid deaths globally: Research

Better access to vaccines could have prevented more than 50 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in 20 lower income countries, scientists contend in a new study

IANS New York
Vaccines access could have prevented 50% Covid deaths globally: Research

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Better access to vaccines could have prevented more than 50 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in 20 lower income countries, scientists contend in a new study.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that an estimated 518,000 deaths could have been averted if the 20 countries in the study, including Kenya, Afghanistan and Bolivia, had the same access to vaccines as the US.

Delayed vaccination campaigns also meant that some of the countries extended "non-pharmaceutical interventions" such as school, restaurant and business closures for longer periods of time than higher income countries, said Professor Alessandro Vespignani at Northeastern University in the US.

The estimation that "thousands and thousands" of lives were lost to vaccine inequity was a "punch in the stomach", Vespignani said.

In the study, a team of scientists used a computational epidemic model to estimate how many deaths would have been averted in the 20 countries, if they had received the Covid-19 vaccines at the same time as the US and other high income countries and in comparable quantities.

The results estimated that more than 50 per cent of deaths that occurred in the analysed countries could have been averted.

"For more than half of the countries, the percentage of deaths averted exceeds 70 per cent, with peaks above 90 per cent for Afghanistan and Uganda," the paper said.

In a second "what if" scenario, the team also looked at what would have happened if the nations had received the vaccines earlier, but in no greater amount.

"Even without increasing the number of doses, we estimate an important fraction of deaths (6 per cent to 50 per cent) could have been averted".

The team said that while health agencies such as the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access (COVAX) programme anticipated the problem and tried to address it but failed to do so in time,.

In addition, shortage of frontline health workers, limited funding and lack of infrastructure for vaccine delivery acted as barriers to accelerated vaccine delivery in low and lower middle income countries.

Besides being "very costly in terms of life," vaccine inequity encourages the circulation of pathogens in countries where a large percentage of people are not inoculated, Vespignani said.

The scientists called for development of a system for timely vaccine doses and ease of delivery, both logistic and manufacturing capacity, in the case of another pandemic.

--IANS

rvt/ksk/

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC

Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief

Centre raises alarm over increase in Covid positivity rate in some states

Ten active cases of Covid-19, two of H3N2 influenza reported in Jharkhand

Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report

China's foreign min airs concerns in call with Blinken ahead of visit

China witnesses over 40% surge in Covid-19 positive test rates in May

US actively working to help India attract private capital: Yellen

110 mn forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to refugee crisis: UN

Topics :CoronavirusVaccineCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story