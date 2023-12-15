Home / World News / I didn't change my number, still open to talk with Putin for peace: Macron

I didn't change my number, still open to talk with Putin for peace: Macron

Their diplomatic and personal links deteriorated badly as the war dragged on. Earlier this year, Macron weighed the possibility of stripping Putin of France's highest medal of honor

AP Brussels

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he would still consider talking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if it helps creating a sustainable peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Macron and Putin enjoyed a good working relationship before Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022. In weeks preceding the start of hostilities, Macron's diplomatic efforts failed to stop the war but he then kept open a line of communication with the Russian president for months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Their diplomatic and personal links deteriorated badly as the war dragged on. Earlier this year, Macron weighed the possibility of stripping Putin of France's highest medal of honor.

Putin was asked Thursday during his year-end news conference by a journalist from the French channel TF1 about his views on France and Macron.

Putin said: "At some point, the French president stopped the relationship with us. We didn't do it, I didn't. He did. If there's interest, we're ready. If not, we'll cope.

Speaking in Brussels at the end of a summit where EU leaders decided to open membership negotiations with war-torn Ukraine, Macron said he remained open to dialogue with Putin on finding a peaceful solution if the Russian leader reaches out to him.

I didn't start the war unilaterally, breaking the treaties I'd agreed to. And it wasn't France that decided to commit war crimes in the north of Ukraine, making discussions virtually impossible," Macron said. Well, we have to be serious, so I have a very simple position. I haven't changed my number.

Macron added that if Putin shows a will to kick-start a dialogue that can build a lasting peace, France is ready to help.

"If President Putin has a willingness to engage in dialogue and serious proposals to move forward and emerge from the conflict and build a lasting peace, that is to say one that respects international law and therefore Ukrainian interests and sovereignty, I'll take the call," Macron said.

Putin said this week there would be no peace until Russia achieves its goals, which he says remain unchanged after nearly two years of fighting.

Also Read

France rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's 3-day state visit

Paris Mein Hardik Swagat: Macron to PM Modi ahead of Bastille Day Parade

India-France partnership to advance secure Indo Pacific region: PM Modi

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Indian Air Force practises in France for Bastille Day parade on July 14

Cabinet approves pact between India, US to enhance innovation ecosystems

India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by historical ties

A negotiated outcome is best way to end Lebanon-Israel tension, says US NSA

India challenges WTO panel ruling in favour of EU on ICT import duties

Pound rises against euro as UK composite PMI hits a six-month high

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictFranceEmmanuel Macron

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story