IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

Heeding his complaint, IBM offered him a ‘compromise agreement’ where he was put onto the company’s disability plan so he wouldn’t be dismissed. An employee on the plan has a ‘right’ until recovery, retirement, or death if earlier, to be paid 75 per cent of agreed earnings. In his case, his agreed salary was 72,037 pounds, meaning from 2013 he would be paid 54,028 pounds per year after 25 per cent was deducted. The plan was fixed in place for more than 30 years until he reached retirement age at 65.