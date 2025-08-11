Home / World News / IDF attack kills 5 journalists in Gaza tent; Israel alleges Hamas link

Gaza, Gaza strike
The attack came hours after the Israeli prime minister told foreign media he had decided to allow some foreign journalists into the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera stated. | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
Aug 11 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
At least five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent housing journalists outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday (local time), Al Jazeera reported.

The deceased journalists included two Al Jazeera correspondents, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal, the outlet reported.

The Israeli military confirmed killing al-Sharif, while alleging that he was "acting under the pretence of an Al Jazeera journalist" while supposedly working for Hamas. 

"STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist. Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the IDF wrote on X.

"Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera. A press badge isn't a shield for terrorism," the post added.

According to Al Jazeera, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has been able to verify the killing of at least 186 journalists since October 7, 2023. At least 90 journalists have been imprisoned by Israel. 

The Israeli military has been systematically killing journalists, photographers and local media workers in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in an attempt to silence their reports, as per Al Jazeera.

This attack came hours after the Israeli prime minister told foreign media he had decided to allow some foreign journalists into the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera stated.

"In fact, we have decided, and I've ordered, directed the military, to bring in foreign journalists, more foreign journalists," Netanyahu said at the news conference in Jerusalem. 

 

  "There's a problem of assuring security, but I think it can be done in a way that is responsible and careful to preserve your own safety," he added.

The Israeli authorities have long prevented any foreign media from entering the Gaza Strip, while it has deliberately targeted and killed close to 200 local Palestinian journalists since October 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aug 11 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

