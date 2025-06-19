Home / World News / IDF warns people to evacuate area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

The warning came in a social media post on X. It included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle like other warnings that proceeded strikes

middle east, Israel, Iran
The Arak heavy water reactor is 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Tehran. | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:13 AM IST
Israel's military warned people Thursday to evacuate the area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor.

The warning came in a social media post on X. It included a satellite image of the plant in a red circle like other warnings that proceeded strikes. 

 

The Arak heavy water reactor is 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Tehran.

Heavy water helps cool nuclear reactors, but it produces plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons. That would provide Iran another path to the bomb beyond enriched uranium, should it choose to pursue the weapon. 

Iran had agreed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to redesign the facility to relieve proliferation concerns.

In 2019, Iran started up the heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, which at the time did not violate Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Britain at the time was helping Iran redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces, stepping in for the U.S., which had withdrawn from the project after President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw America from the nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, has been urging Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear sites. IAEA inspectors reportedly last visited Arak on May 14.

Due to restrictions Iran imposed on inspectors, the IAEA has said it lost continuity of knowledge about Iran's heavy water production -- meaning it could not absolutely verify Tehran's production and stockpile.

Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

