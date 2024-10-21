Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / IEA forecasts surplus oil supply, weak demand from China despite stimulus

IEA forecasts surplus oil supply, weak demand from China despite stimulus

China, which has accounted for more than 60 per cent of global oil demand growth in the last decade

china Flag, China
China Flag (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's oil demand growth is expected to remain weak in 2025 despite recent stimulus measures from Beijing as the world's No. 2 economy electrifies its car fleet and grows at a slower pace, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Monday.
 
China, which has accounted for more than 60 per cent of global oil demand growth in the last decade when its economy grew at 6.1 per cent on average, is slowing down, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week conference.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Chinese economy at around 4 per cent (growth) or so would mean China will need less and less energy," he said, adding that demand for electric vehicles, which have become cost-competitive against conventional cars, will continue to grow.
 
"The impact of the stimulus has not been as significant as some of the market observers have expected," Birol said, referring to Beijing's recent fiscal announcements aimed at reviving economic growth.
 
"It is still limited. And as we see today, it will be very difficult to see a major uptick of Chinese oil demand." Global oil prices are hovering around $70 a barrel after falling more than 7 per cent last week despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
 
"One of the two reasons why we saw muted reaction in oil prices is that demand is weak this year and the expectation that it will be weak next year," Birol said, noting that Chinese oil demand would have been flat this year if not for petrochemicals.
 

More From This Section

IMF, WB meetings clouded by wars, slow economic growth, US election

European banks under investor pressure to keep earnings growth alive

Early results show 50% of Moldovans vote 'yes' in EU aspirations referendum

Immigrants fuel America's economy: Will elections value or endanger them

Most voters split on whether Trump or Harris can fix weak US economy: Poll

Another factor capping oil prices is the rise of supply from non-OPEC producers - the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana - which is higher than global oil demand growth, he added.
 
When asked if he expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, to unwind production cuts in 2025, Birol said it is up to OPEC to decide on that.
 
"What I see is there will be a surplus next year of oil in the markets if there are no major changes in the geopolitical context," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India on track to become third-largest economy by 2028: IEA projection

Premium

In EV penetration race, India's electric two-wheelers still in rearview

From agri boost to IEA membership: Key announcements by Modi 3.0 cabinet

Global electricity demand forecast to grow by around 4% in 2024: IEA report

Electric car sales likely to rise but affordability in focus, says IEA

Topics :IEAInternational Energy AgencyChinaOil demand

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story