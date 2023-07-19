Imran Khan apologises again for threatening Pakistani female judge

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday again apologised for his controversial remarks against a female judge, saying he was sorry if he crossed the line.

Just months after his ouster in April 2023, Khan in a fiery speech threatened Islamabad's top police officials and judge Zeba Chaudhry and said he would not "spare" them and file cases against them for "torturing" his party leader Shahbaz Gill.

Khan, 70, Wednesday issued an apology, again, in the district and sessions court in connection with the case, Geo News reported.

Khan's apology came during his appearance at the court of Judicial Magistrate Islamabad, Malik Aman, during the hearing of the case.

Khan earlier too expressed readiness to apologise for his controversial remarks.