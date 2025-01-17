Al-Qadir Trust case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 yrs in prison

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were convicted on Friday in the high-profile 190 million British Pounds Al-Qadir Trust case. The court sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years in prison, while Bushra Bibi received a seven-year jail term, according to Dawn. Judge Nasir Javed Rana delivered the verdict in a specially set-up courtroom at Adiala Jail under stringent security measures.

Background of the Al-Qadir Trust case

The case involves allegations that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi illicitly acquired billions of rupees and land from Bahria Town Ltd. in exchange for legalising Rs 50 billion returned to Pakistan by the UK during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and several others. The reference accused them of facilitating the illicit transfer of funds intended for the state into private accounts.

The couple was first indicted in February 2024, soon after the general elections. The NAB alleged that Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz Hussain and his associates transferred land and funds unlawfully.

Former PTI leaders, including Pervez Khattak and Azam Khan, provided testimonies highlighting the confidential nature of the agreements and the lack of transparency within the cabinet regarding these transactions. Defence production minister Zubaida Jalal testified that key ministers were kept unaware of the transfer of the recovered crime proceeds.

Delays in hearing and sentencing

The verdict faced multiple delays, initially postponed from December 2023 to January 2024 due to winter vacations and procedural issues. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s absence from court hearings also contributed to the postponements.

Imran Khan, who has faced a series of legal challenges since 2023, claims that these cases are politically motivated. While he was acquitted in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases, new charges were brought against him in a Toshakhana case, further complicating his legal battles.