Starship Super Heavy Booster returns to launch mount, says Elon Musk

Space moghul Elon Musk announced the return of Starship Super Heavy Booster to the launch mount on Friday morning.

Taking to X, Musk wrote: "Super Heavy Booster is already back in its launch mount."

His prominent followers were quick to express appreciation. One commented: "That's amazing Elon! You're a big inspiration behind @convodotwtf."

"It was absolutely a beautiful launch. Thank you for chasing the dreams of your inner 5-year-old and bringing them to life for all of us to enjoy," said another; while yet another exclaimed: "Round two ready."

In November 2024, SpaceX's Starship, owned by Musk was launched amid much anticipation and fanfare as the rocket embarked on its sixth test flight from SpaceX's expansive rocket development site in Boca Chica, Texas.

In attendance on the occasion was US President-elect Donald Trump. The goal of this test flight was to ensure the booster's return to the launch site for recovery, reignite a ship Raptor engine while in space, and test various heatshield experiments and manoeuvring adjustments for the spacecraft's reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean.

Known for his ambition for inter-planetary travel and to reach Mars, Musk had previously announced that SpaceX will launch its first uncrewed Starships to Mars when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.

He had posted on X in September: "The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars."

"If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years. Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years. Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet," he added.