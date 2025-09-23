Home / World News / 'Pak can win if army bats, judges umpire': Imran Khan mocks Asia Cup loss

'Pak can win if army bats, judges umpire': Imran Khan mocks Asia Cup loss

Jailed former PM Imran Khan mocked Pakistan's cricket slump, saying only Army Chief Munir and PCB head Naqvi as openers, with judges as umpires, could secure a win against India

Imran khan
Imran Khan Question on Pakistan cricket”| (Photo: Reuters)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan’s cricketing troubles are far from over. The poor performances on the field and aggressive but pointless antics have now become a subject of satire in the country’s political circles. Jailed former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has reportedly said that Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with Army Chief General Asim Munir, should open the batting for Pakistan against India, and that this is the only way Pakistan could hope to win.
 
Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, told reporters on Monday that her brother remarked Pakistan could only stand a chance against India if “Army Chief Gen Munir and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Naqvi bat as openers while umpires should be former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.”
 
This satirical comment came right after Pakistan lost to India for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, being held in the UAE. In the first match, India dominated the Pakistan team for a comfortable win, while in the second encounter, Pakistan mounted a tame fight but were beaten again, within 10 days.
 
Aleema added that, according to Khan, “The third umpire should be Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar.” She said she had informed her brother about the team’s back-to-back defeats against India.
 
The former prime minister, who famously led Pakistan to its only ODI World Cup title in 1992, blamed Naqvi for ruining Pakistan cricket through “incompetence” and “nepotism.” Khan has also repeatedly accused Gen Munir of stealing his party’s mandate in the February 2024 elections with the support of then-CJP Isa and election commissioner Raja. Behind bars since August 2023, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is currently facing multiple legal cases.
 

‘Not a rivalry anymore,’ says Indian captain

 
Earlier on Monday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav told reporters that India–Pakistan matches can no longer be called a “rivalry” given India’s repeated victories.
 
“You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India and Pakistan. According to me, if two teams play 15–20 matches, and if it is even, then it is a rivalry. 10–0, 10–1, I don’t know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore,” he said. “I think we played better cricket than them (Pakistan), and also from a bowling point of view,” he added.
 
India’s dominant head-to-head record in T20Is now stands at 12–3.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explaining Nato's Article 4 as Estonia seeks talks on Russian violation

Ukraine braces for tough autumn as Russia steps up drive to seize Donetsk

Murdoch fights Trump's $10 bn libel suit, calls it 'affront' to free speech

Trump to highlight foreign policy record in speech at UN general Assembly

UN General Assembly 2025: World leaders meet amid Gaza, Ukraine crises

Topics :Imran KhanAsia Cup 2025BS Web ReportsAsia Cup Twenty20 India-Pak

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story