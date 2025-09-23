This satirical comment came right after Pakistan lost to India for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament , being held in the UAE. In the first match, India dominated the Pakistan team for a comfortable win, while in the second encounter, Pakistan mounted a tame fight but were beaten again, within 10 days.

Aleema added that, according to Khan, “The third umpire should be Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar.” She said she had informed her brother about the team’s back-to-back defeats against India.

The former prime minister, who famously led Pakistan to its only ODI World Cup title in 1992, blamed Naqvi for ruining Pakistan cricket through “incompetence” and “nepotism.” Khan has also repeatedly accused Gen Munir of stealing his party’s mandate in the February 2024 elections with the support of then-CJP Isa and election commissioner Raja. Behind bars since August 2023, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is currently facing multiple legal cases.