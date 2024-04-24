Imran Khan's party denies secret talks with Pak's powerful establishment

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Tuesday that the party has no interest in engaging in discussions with anyone, firmly denying any rumours of secret negotiations with the powerful establishment.

Today, I asked the party's founding chairman Imran Khan if some institutions had contacted him for the talks. Imran Khan clearly said that no one had contacted him, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan told reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

He said no one had even contacted him for dialogue, nor had he received any message for talks from anyone, Gohar Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Gohar Khan's clarification came days after it was reported in a section of the media that Imran Khan had revealed that some PTI leaders were still in contact with the establishment (the military).

The same is the case with the other party leadership. Even if we receive any message from anyone for dialogues, we will inform the media, he said.

Gohar Khan made it clear that whenever PTI is interested in dialogues, they would be held openly and the media would be informed about it.

He also said PTI would not forge an alliance with any party that has stolen its mandate. However, the party would continue its efforts and struggle for the rights of the people of Pakistan. Earlier this month, the Dawn had reported that Imran Khan told reporters at



Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case that he was ready to hold a dialogue with anyone for the sake of the country.

The PTI founder said if he could hold talks with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who he later accused of being instrumental in the fall of the PTI government in April 2022, then he could meet anyone since the country was passing through a difficult phase.

Imran Khan said a few leaders in the PTI are still in contact with the establishment, apparently for negotiations. However, he did not elaborate, the report said.