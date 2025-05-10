Home / World News / In first address, Pope Leo XIV warns AI is greatest threat to humanity

In first address, Pope Leo XIV warns AI is greatest threat to humanity

Pope Leo XIV pledged to continue church reforms and highlighted artificial intelligence as a major challenge to human dignity, fairness, and the future of work

Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis, Pope Leo XIV
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV concelebrates Mass with the College of Cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican the day after his election as 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Friday, May 9, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pope Leo XIV, delivering his first address, shared his vision for the future of the Catholic Church, naming artificial intelligence as one of the biggest challenges humanity must face, warning that while technology can offer progress, it also brings serious concerns, especially when it comes to protecting human dignity, ensuring fairness, and safeguarding the value of work.
 
The newly-elected pope expressed his intention to continue the modern reforms started by his predecessor, Pope Francis. He called for building a Church as an institution that is more open, more compassionate, and one that stands firmly with those who are "least and rejected".
 
Throughout his remarks to the cardinals who chose him as leader, Pope Leo frequently referred to Francis’s work and said he was deeply committed to carrying forward the changes set in motion by the Second Vatican Council. He recalled the landmark gathering in the 1960s that redefined the Church so that it can be more connected with the modern world.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukraine, allies offer 30-day ceasefire; EU says ball now in Russia's court

'Let's be friends': Sam Altman to Elon Musk amid years-long AI rivalry

US, China begin tariff talks in Geneva amid global trade concerns

Long-range Russian strikes kill civilians amid ceasefire deadlock

European leaders visit Kyiv to show support amid calls for 30-day ceasefire

Topics :Artificial intelligencePope FrancisChristianityVATICAN

First Published: May 10 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story