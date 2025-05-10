In first address, Pope Leo XIV warns AI is greatest threat to humanity

Pope Leo XIV, delivering his first address, shared his vision for the future of the Catholic Church, naming artificial intelligence as one of the biggest challenges humanity must face, warning that while technology can offer progress, it also brings serious concerns, especially when it comes to protecting human dignity, ensuring fairness, and safeguarding the value of work.

The newly-elected pope expressed his intention to continue the modern reforms started by his predecessor, Pope Francis. He called for building a Church as an institution that is more open, more compassionate, and one that stands firmly with those who are "least and rejected".

Throughout his remarks to the cardinals who chose him as leader, Pope Leo frequently referred to Francis’s work and said he was deeply committed to carrying forward the changes set in motion by the Second Vatican Council. He recalled the landmark gathering in the 1960s that redefined the Church so that it can be more connected with the modern world.