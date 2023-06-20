Home / World News / Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

ASDMA said on Tuesday that the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of the neighbouring country is also responsible for the surge in Brahmaputra

IANS Guwahati
Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid speculations that the water levels in Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising due to release of water from the Kurichhu Dam in Bhutan, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Tuesday that the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of the neighbouring country is also responsible for the surge.

The current flood situation in many parts of Assam is linked with that, a senior ASDMA official said.

In a statement, the ASDMA said, "There has been a panic situation among the population of western Assam, linking the rising water levels and floods to the release of water from the Kurichhu Dam. However, it is crucial to understand that the flood situation in western Assam is not solely caused by the water release from the dam but is also a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment area of Bhutan and Assam."

The disaster management authority further said that the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory on Tuesday stating that light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of Bhutan in the next 2-3 days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

"It is advised that all residents living in the riverine areas of Assam to be prepared with emergency kits and avoid venturing into rising waters during this period. Further, people are urged to refrain from activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily during these days," the statement mentioned.

--IANS

tdr/sha

Also Read

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

Centre to set up floating jetty on northern bank of Brahmaputra: Sonowal

'Ganga Vilas' reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 13

Water level of Brahmaputra River in Assam rises due to incessant rain

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN

Biden's son pleads guilty to misdemeanour tax offenses, firearm possession

Influencer indicted on human trafficking, rape charges in Romania

PM Modi looks to solidify India's tech prowess with US state visit

China ramps up flood control preparations amid growing El Nino threat

Topics :AssamBhutanRain

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story