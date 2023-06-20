Incessant rainfall in Bhutan linked to Assam floods, say Officials

Amid speculations that the water levels in Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are rising due to release of water from the Kurichhu Dam in Bhutan, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Tuesday that the incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of the neighbouring country is also responsible for the surge.

The current flood situation in many parts of Assam is linked with that, a senior ASDMA official said.

In a statement, the ASDMA said, "There has been a panic situation among the population of western Assam, linking the rising water levels and floods to the release of water from the Kurichhu Dam. However, it is crucial to understand that the flood situation in western Assam is not solely caused by the water release from the dam but is also a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment area of Bhutan and Assam."

The disaster management authority further said that the Royal Government of Bhutan has issued a weather advisory on Tuesday stating that light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of Bhutan in the next 2-3 days, potentially leading to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

"It is advised that all residents living in the riverine areas of Assam to be prepared with emergency kits and avoid venturing into rising waters during this period. Further, people are urged to refrain from activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily during these days," the statement mentioned.

