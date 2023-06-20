Home / World News / Biden's son pleads guilty to misdemeanour tax offenses, firearm possession

Biden's son pleads guilty to misdemeanour tax offenses, firearm possession

As part of the agreement, made public on Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in US District Court in Delaware.
 
As part of the agreement, made public on Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.
 
It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.
 
The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden's second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden.
 
It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.
 
The news comes as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden's business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.
 
It also comes days after a 37-count indictment came down against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate, another case with even more dramatic political implications.
 
Joe Biden has also faced questions about his son's business dealings and drug addiction.

Topics :Joe BidenUS presidential elections

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

