Home / World News / India-Australia 2+2 dialogue: Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Delhi

India-Australia 2+2 dialogue: Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Delhi

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has already arrived in India for the 2+2 dialogue

ANI
Image: x @ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in the national capital to participate in the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday morning.

She was accorded a warm welcome at the Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"A warm welcome to FM @SenatorWong of Australia as she arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 2nd India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and the 14th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. A rich agenda of discussion covering various facets of India-Australia partnership awaits," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has already arrived in India for the 2+2 dialogue.

The two Australian leaders will co-chair the dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Marles had said that "India is a top-tier security partner for Australia and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is one of practical, tangible actions that directly benefit the Indo-Pacific region".

Further noting that this year has seen a number of firsts in the India-Australia defence relationship, including an Indian submarine visit to Perth and Australia's hosting of Exercise Malabar, Marles added that all this demonstrates the growing closeness of both nation's defence and security partnerships, according to the Australian Foreign Ministry.

"Our cooperation with India is at the heart of Australia's approach to ensuring the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient," he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Wong stated that the India-Australia partnership is central to the stability and prosperity of our shared region.

"Along with our deepening defence and security cooperation, Australia is committed to partnering with India more closely for the benefit of our region, in the Indian Ocean, in Southeast Asia and in the Pacific," she emphasised.

Moreover, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a cornerstone of the India-Australia relationship and an opportunity to progress in working together to shape the type of region they want.

During their meeting, the ministers will advance cooperation on their shared regional interests, including defence, security, renewable energy and technology, the statement added.

Also Read

Australian Dy PM Marles to watch ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Far-right Milei wins Argentina presidential elections amid inflation rage

OpenAI leaders' efforts to bring back Altman reach impasse over board role

Saffron traders in Afghanistan urge for more facilities in exports, visas

Doomed mission behind Sam Altman's shocking firing from OpenAI by board

Deeply shocked: Antonio Guterres on UN-run schools attacked in Gaza

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndia Australia2+2 dialogueS JaishankarMinistry of DefenceDefence ministerExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story