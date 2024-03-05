Home / World News / Introspect on deserved global reputation as terrorism factory: India to Pak

Introspect on deserved global reputation as terrorism factory: India to Pak

Under Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Jagpreet Kaur exercised the country's Right of Reply at the General debate at the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council

United Nations
Press Trust of India United Nations/Geneva

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
India has slammed Pakistan as it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council, saying it should introspect on its own appalling human rights record and deserved global reputation as the "world's terrorism factory".

Under Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Jagpreet Kaur exercised the country's Right of Reply at the General debate at the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council Monday after Pakistan, speaking on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in its statement.

We have taken the floor previously during this Session and conveyed our disinclination to waste the Council's time in responding to fallacious comments about India, by one particular delegation, which does so as they do not have anything constructive to contribute, Kaur said on Monday.

Without naming Pakistan, Kaur said it is unfortunate that this country continues with its diatribe against India, including by continuing to misuse the OIC's platform to further their own politically motivated agenda.

We do not wish to dignify such remarks by responding to them and are taking the floor again only to urge that delegation to introspect on their own appalling human rights record and their deserved global reputation as the world's terrorism factory, Kaur said.

Last week, in a strong retort to Pakistan, India had said in the Council that the country is soaked in the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism that it sponsors around the world as First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva Anupama Singh had exercised India's Right of Reply at the high-level segment of the 55th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, India said that we cannot pay any further attention to a country that speaks while being soaked in red - the red of the bloodshed from the terrorism it sponsors around the world; the red of its debt-riddled national balance sheets; and the red of the shame its own people feel for their government having failed to serve their actual interests.

She said a country that hosts and even celebrates UN Security Council-sanctioned terrorists, commenting on India whose pluralistic ethos and democratic credentials are exemplars for the world, is a contrast for everyone to see.

Hitting out at Pakistan for the extensive references to India, Singh had said it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

