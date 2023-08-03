Home / World News / India to attend Jeddah conference on Ukraine's peace plan on Aug 5-6

India to attend Jeddah conference on Ukraine's peace plan on Aug 5-6

"India will participate in this event and our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India is among a select group of countries invited by Saudi Arabia to a two-day conference on Ukraine's peace plan that will take place in the coastal city of Jeddah from Saturday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India's participation in the meeting would be in consonance with its long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Several European nations, the US, China and India are among the countries invited to the conference.

"Yes, India has been invited to a meeting being hosted by Saudi Arabia on Ukraine in Jeddah," Bagchi said, replying to a question in his weekly media briefing.

"India will participate in this event and our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," he said.

The MEA spokesperson, however, did not mention who will represent India at the conference.

"We will let you know (about level of participation) when I am in a position to do so," he said.

According to reports, Russia has not been invited to the conference.

American media reports said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to attend the talks.

The hosting of the conference is seen as a major effort by Saudi Arabia to discuss Ukraine's 10-point peace plan.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward the 10-point "peace plan" for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for the war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine, and restoring his country's territorial integrity.

Under the plan, he also called for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

India has been maintaining that the Ukraine crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-person talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

In the talks, Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India will do whatever is possible to find a solution to the conflict.

At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.

Also Read

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru

Operation Kaveri: 229 more Indians leave Jeddah in Bengaluru-bound flight

Delhi-bound C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers takes off from Jeddah

Arabia extends cut of 1 mn barrel of oil a day through Sept, to boost price

EU imposes sanctions on dozens in Belarus over support for Russia

Biden's inaction as Middle East violence surges is weak: Palestine minister

Russia adds Norway to list of unfriendly nations for 'targeting' diplomats

Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'false information' on Ukraine conflict

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictIndiaMEAUkraine civil war

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story