Home / World News / Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'false information' on Ukraine conflict

Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'false information' on Ukraine conflict

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign

AP Moscow

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A Russian court on Thursday imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be false information about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles (USD 33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia's military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles (UAD 4,400).

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Also Read

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

After Google and Facebook, Twitter agrees to follow EU laws on fake news

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Twitter has dumped bloc's code of practice on disinformation: EU official

Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PM

Bank of England raises interest rate to new 15-year high to fight inflation

Russian shelling hits a landmark church in the Ukrainian city of Kherson

Pakistan Cabinet approves signing of security pact with US: Report

BoE set to join Fed in raising interest rates again amid high UK inflation

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictWikipediaApple Russia

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story