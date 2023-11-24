India, UK discuss regional security issues at Defence Consultative meet

India's Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his UK counterpart David Williams co-chaired the annual India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting here on Friday, discussing a host of regional security issues and defence industrial cooperation.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, Aramane and Williams, the Permanent Secretary of the UK's Ministry of Defence, reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation activities, discussed the situation and potential cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and defence industrial cooperation proposals in missile systems and Electric Propulsion, among other possibilities.

Both sides planned for increased interactions and joint activities in the maritime domain with a focus on joint exercises, Maritime Domain Awareness and information exchange.

They appreciated the commencement of the India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue and the increased pace of military-to-military engagements in all domains.

Williams later laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts.