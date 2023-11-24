Home / World News / India, UK discuss regional security issues at Defence Consultative meet

India, UK discuss regional security issues at Defence Consultative meet

Both sides planned for increased interactions and joint activities in the maritime domain with a focus on joint exercises, Maritime Domain Awareness and information exchange

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
India's Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his UK counterpart David Williams co-chaired the annual India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting here on Friday, discussing a host of regional security issues and defence industrial cooperation.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, Aramane and Williams, the Permanent Secretary of the UK's Ministry of Defence, reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation activities, discussed the situation and potential cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and defence industrial cooperation proposals in missile systems and Electric Propulsion, among other possibilities.

Both sides planned for increased interactions and joint activities in the maritime domain with a focus on joint exercises, Maritime Domain Awareness and information exchange.

They appreciated the commencement of the India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue and the increased pace of military-to-military engagements in all domains.

Williams later laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts.

Topics :India UKdefence sector2+2 dialogue

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

