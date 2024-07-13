Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian consulate in Seattle inaugurates new visa application centre

Mayor Harrell expressed admiration for the Indian community in Seattle, praising their contributions to enriching the bonds between India and the USA

US flag, US, united states
These new centres in Seattle and Bellevue are designed to provide a more convenient experience for all consular applicants preparing for travel to India, Gupta said. (Photo: pexels)
Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
The Indian Consulate in Seattle has inaugurated its new visa application centre which will offer full visa and passport services to applicants preparing for travel to India from the greater Seattle area.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who attended the Friday event alongside Port Commissioner Sam Cho and State Rep. Vandana Slatter, presented the first Indian passport and visa to eager applicants, marking a special moment for the community.

Mayor Harrell expressed admiration for the Indian community in Seattle, praising their contributions to enriching the bonds between India and the USA.

Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle, said: The opening of the Indian consulate in Seattle reflects the Indian government's commitment to deepening relations with the Pacific Northwest states.

In addition to the Seattle location, a drop-off facility is now open at Bellevue, making it easier for Eastsiders to access these services.

These centres will streamline the visa process for Indian nationals and provide support for other consular needs.

Both the Seattle and Bellevue Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) are operated by VFS Global -- the outsourced visa services partner of the Ministry of External Affairs.

These new centres in Seattle and Bellevue are designed to provide a more convenient experience for all consular applicants preparing for travel to India, Gupta said.

These services will benefit the large Indian diaspora community in the consular jurisdiction, covering nine Pacific Northwestern states -- Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

Topics :US governmentUS India relations SeattleUnited States government

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

