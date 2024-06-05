Home / World News / Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams embarks on her third space mission

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams embarks on her third space mission

Williams also made history as the first woman to embark on such a mission. And it won't be her first entry in the history books

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore (Photo: Nasa)
Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams flew to space for the third time on Wednesday along with a colleague, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission carrying Williams, and Butch Wilmore lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida after multiple delays.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Williams, 58, is the pilot for the flight test while Wilmore, 61, is the commander of the mission.

 

Williams also made history as the first woman to embark on such a mission. And it won't be her first entry in the history books.

In 2012, during a prior trip to the International Space Station, Williams became the first person to finish a triathlon in space, during which she simulated swimming using a weight-lifting machine and ran on a treadmill while strapped in by a harness so she wouldn't float away.
 

That came after she ran the Boston Marathon from the space station in 2007.

Williams received her commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy from the United States Naval Academy in May 1987. Williams was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998 and is a veteran of two space missions, Expeditions 14/15 in 2006 and 32/33 and 2012.

She served as a flight engineer on Expedition 32 and then commander of Expedition 33.

Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission has been delayed for several years because of setbacks in the spacecraft's development.

Last-minute computer trouble nixed Saturday's launch attempt for Boeing's first astronaut flight, the latest in a string of delays over the years.

It was the second launch attempt. The first try on May 6 was delayed for leak checks and rocket repairs

With the launch, Boeing became the second private firm able to provide crew transport to and from the ISS, alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Also Read

Sunita Williams to launch on 3rd space mission aboard Starliner today

Astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for third time on Tuesday

Sunita Williams strapped in seat when Starliner mission was called off

Sunita Williams set for historic mission as Starliner readies flight to ISS

Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off; Boeing Starliner fails again

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of 'climate hell'

Meta withheld information during Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions: US FTC

Zelenskyy hopes for India's presence at Swiss peace summit next week

Over 1 mn in Gaza could face highest level of starvation by mid-July: UN

Election year reveals deep dissatisfaction among voters in democracies

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sunita Williamsspace

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story