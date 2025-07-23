Indian student, 23, hospitalised after racist assault in Australia

A 23-year-old Indian student, Charanpreet Singh, was attacked in what is believed to be a racially-motivated assault in Australia's Adelaide. The incident reportedly stemmed from a car parking dispute and occurred on July 19, when Singh and his wife had gone to view the light installations.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, a vehicle pulled up beside Singh’s car and five men got out, some allegedly carrying metal knuckles or sharp objects. They demanded that Singh move his vehicle and, without provocation, began hurling racial abuse at him. The attackers reportedly shouted a racial slur, before the group launched a violent physical assault.

Singh was punched through the car window, dragged out, and beaten unconscious with fists and weapons. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. “They just said ‘f*** off, Indian’, and after that they just started punching,” Singh told 9News from his hospital bed. “I tried to fight back, but they beat me until I was unconscious.” He added that the psychological trauma has left him questioning his place in Australia: “You can change anything in your body, but you can’t change the colours.” He was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with brain trauma, multiple facial fractures, a broken nose, and serious injuries to his eyes. He underwent surgery and remains under medical care.