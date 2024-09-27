Indo-American Chamber of Greater Houston honours community leaders

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) has honoured outstanding individuals and organisations to recognise their significant contributions to the Indo-American business community. Marking its 25th anniversary with a grand Silver Jubilee Gala, the IACCGH here on Saturday celebrated a quarter-century of fostering business growth and US-India trade relations, recognising individuals and organisations with the prestigious 2024 IACCGH Awards. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rajender Singh of Star Promotions was honoured with the Pioneer Award in Entertainment for his exceptional 30-year career in promoting world-class entertainment in Houston and across the US. Singh has collaborated with Bollywood icons such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone while staying deeply connected to his roots and supporting pandemic relief efforts in India.

Col. Raj Bhalla received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Philanthropy and Community Service.

A 94-year-old veteran Col. Bhalla, whose life reflects military excellence and a deep commitment to philanthropy, has supported medical research, established the Bhalla Scholarship, and played a key role in projects such as India House, the Gandhi Eternal Museum, and the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

More From This Section

JSW Steel USA earned the Inbound Investment Award for its USD 110 million investment to modernise its steel plate mill in Baytown, Texas.

This project will help produce high-quality steel plates needed to support the US administration's offshore wind energy initiative, aiming to power 10 million homes by 2030 with clean energy.

Sindhu Menon, the Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of Harris County, was named Professional of the Year.

Miraj S. Patel, the youngest Chairman of AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association), who received the Businessperson of the Year Award, leads 20,000 hotel owners who control 60 per cent of US hotels.

Judge K.P. George, the first South Asian to hold the office of Fort Bend County Judge, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Public Service at the gala.