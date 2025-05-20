Indonesia on high alert after volcanic eruptions spew ash up to 5.5 km

Indonesian authorities have increased the alert level of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki to the highest tier following a surge in volcanic activity, with the volcano erupting multiple times over the weekend and again on Monday.

The twin-peaked volcano, located on Flores Island in eastern Indonesia, erupted eight times on Sunday, propelling columns of volcanic ash between 3km and 5.5km into the sky, according to Muhammad Wafid, head of Indonesia’s volcanology agency. Another eruption occurred on Monday afternoon, producing an ash plume that reached 5km (16,400 feet), drifting north and northwest.

Wafid confirmed that volcanic activity remained elevated and warned of the potential for even more powerful eruptions. “Our analysis indicates that Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki remains highly active, and we raised the status level from 8 pm on Sunday,” he said in a statement.

Authorities also expanded the designated exclusion zone to a radius of 6km around the crater, warning residents to evacuate the area and remain alert for cold lava flows, particularly during heavy rainfall.

Images released by the geological agency showed dense clouds of grey ash rising from the volcano, accompanied by rumbling noises of varying intensity. While no evacuations or flight cancellations were initially reported, the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) in Darwin, Australia, issued a red alert, signifying a major ash emission with possible impacts on air travel.

The heightened activity coincided with a magnitude 4.6 earthquake in North Sumatra and a series of minor tremors in other parts of Indonesia on May 18. These included quakes in Sulawesi, Bali, West Papua, and Seram Island.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki and Indonesia's ring of fire

Mt Lewotobi Laki-laki, which translates to ‘male’ in Indonesian, is paired with its taller and typically quieter twin, Lewotobi Perempuan, meaning ‘female’. While Laki-laki is known for its relatively more frequent eruptions, Perempuan has remained largely dormant in recent decades. This volcanic duo is part of Indonesia’s volatile ‘Ring of Fire’, a horseshoe-shaped belt of tectonic plate boundaries that encircles the Pacific Ocean and accounts for some of the most powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions on Earth.

Several volcanic eruptions in Indonesia

This is the latest series of eruptions this year. Since the beginning of the year, separate volcanoes have erupted in Indonesia, with events recorded in January, February, March, and April. The situation escalated in mid-February when authorities first raised the alert to Level IV, the highest on Indonesia’s four-tier scale.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki had also erupted in March, sending ash as high as 8-km, triggering expanded safety zones. Some flights out of Bali were also cancelled. Last year, in November, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted, resulting in the death of at least nine people.

Residents warned of volcanic debris flow

Residents living near rivers downstream of the volcano have been warned about the threat of lahars, dangerous flows of volcanic debris and mud, should intense rainfall occur. Officials also advised the public to wear face masks to minimise the health risks posed by ashfall.

While evacuation has not yet been enforced, authorities continue to monitor the volcano closely and have urged communities to remain vigilant.

