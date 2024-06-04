Home / World News / Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing red lava, dark clouds into sky

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing red lava, dark clouds into sky

A timelapse video distributed by Indonesia's Geological agency shows red sparks at the top of the volcano followed by a thick column of ash

indonesia volcano eruption
The eruption spewed thick ash toward the volcano's west and northwest sides, according to Indonesia's Geology Agency. (Representational photo)
AP Jakarta (Indonesia)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indonesia's Mount Ibu spewed red lava and thick grey ash clouds that towered 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the sky during a two-minute eruption Tuesday morning.

The eruption spewed thick ash toward the volcano's west and northwest sides, said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia's Geology Agency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A timelapse video distributed by Indonesia's Geological agency shows red sparks at the top of the volcano followed by a thick column of ash.

The video was recorded from an observation post located next to an evacuation site in a field at Gam Ici village. Several evacuation tents were erected nearby.

Mount Ibu has been continually erupting almost every day since early May. Indonesian authorities raised an eruption alert to the highest level following a series of eruptions, as thousands of deep volcanic earthquakes and visual activities from Mount Ibu have significantly increased.

Authorities urged people to stay at least 7 kilometers (4.4 miles) from the 1,325-meter (4,347-foot) volcano.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Also Read

Lava Storm 5G budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

Lava O2 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Lava Blaze Curve 5G with 3D curved display, Dolby Atmos audio launched

BOJ must be vigilant to yen's impact on economy, says Dy Guv Himino

PM Sharif calls Sino-Pak relations 'unshakable' during China visit

South Korea suspends military deal with North Korea over trash balloons

Discussed moving fabs out of Taiwan, but move impossible, says TSMC

All you know need to know about China's affordable housing policy

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IndonesiavolcanoEarthquakevolcano eruptionViral videoPacific sea

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story