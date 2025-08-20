Intel in talks with large investors for equity boost at discount: Report

Intel is in talks with other large investors to receive an equity infusion at a discounted price, CNBC reported on Wednesday, just days after the struggling chipmaker got a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group.

The new funding would be another financial lifeline for Intel, as billions of dollars in investment to expand its contract manufacturing business, which is struggling to compete with Taiwan's TSMC, has strained its balance sheet.

The CNBC report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not name the potential investors. Intel, whose shares fell 7 per cent, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This could be the second capital injection at a discounted price after SoftBank's investment at $23 per Intel share for a stake of just under 2 per cent. The company's shares had risen nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday on SoftBank's investment plan and had last week gained more than 23 per cent on reports of the U.S. government taking a stake. On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the government wants an equity stake in Intel in exchange for CHIPS Act grants approved by former President Joe Biden's administration. Intel, which had secured about $8 billion in subsidies to build factories - the largest outlay under the 2022 CHIPS Act- has significantly pared back manufacturing ambitions under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.