Interim govt committed to holding polls in Feb 2026: Bangladesh adviser

Bangladesh's interim government is "unwavering" in its commitment to hold general elections in February next year, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said, according to media reports on Wednesday.

"The government is moving forward with all preparations for the election," Nazrul was quoted as saying by the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

"The polls will be held in February, and the government's stance on this remains unwavering," he said after a meeting at the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

The law adviser's comments came amid growing speculation over the elections, following statements by National Citizen Party leaders who dismissed the possibility of polls taking place in February next year without key reforms and the completion of trials initiated by the interim government.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh to hold general elections in first week of Feb 2026: CEC Commenting on the issue, Nazrul said that political parties making statements about the timing of the elections is part of the political process. "You have always seen this. Traditionally in Bangladesh, such political statements have been made, and the same is happening now. There has not been any major qualitative change in this discourse. Therefore, whatever is said about the timing of the election should be seen as part of the political process," he said. However, the responsibility for conducting polls ultimately rests with the government, not any political party, Nazrul added.