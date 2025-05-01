International Labour Day, sometimes referred to as May Day, is observed worldwide on May 1st each year. This day honours the industrious people whose commitment and work have moulded economies and communities all around the world. Not only should their efforts be honoured, but they should also be empowered to understand their rights.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, has developed into a powerful representation of social justice, solidarity, and the ongoing fight for workers' rights. As we count down to International Labour Day 2025 , let us know its origin, theme, and the intriguing differences in its observance around the world.

Labour Day 2025: Theme

Each year, a new theme that emphasises a vital problem or aspect of workers' rights is revealed for the ceremonies of International Labor Day. However, the theme for this year has not been revealed yet.

International Labour Day: History

The United States labour movement of the late 19th century is where International Labour Day got its origin. May 1st was selected as the date to honour a nationwide 8-hour workday strike that started in 1886. However, this crucial event culminated in the tragic Haymarket Affair in Chicago, where a labour demonstration became violent. Seven police officers and at least four civilians were killed in a bomb blast.

The Haymarket Affair, which took place in Chicago in 1886, is a significant occasion in the history of Labour Day. Workers calmly protested for an eight-hour workday in Haymarket Square on May 1st of that year. But when a bomb was detonated, the demonstration descended into violence, and both demonstrators and police officers were killed.

In India, Labour Day, which is marked on May 1, was observed in Chennai in 1923 and serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of upholding social justice and safeguarding the rights of workers.

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day honours workers' devotion and hard work while remembering their difficulties and endless efforts around the world. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of workers' rights, stop exploitation, and promote equitable salaries and improved working conditions. In addition to honouring workers' everyday hardships, Labour Day also marks the labour movement's historic triumphs and the tremendous progress made in promoting workers' rights, welfare, and dignity.

With millions of people taking part in marches, rallies, and other events to honour workers' accomplishments and promote their rights, Labour Day has since grown into a worldwide celebration. It acts as a reminder of the progress made in obtaining labour rights and protections, as well as the continuous difficulties that workers in different sectors and geographical areas confront.

International Labour Day 2025: Celebration

Labour Day is a national holiday in various countries. On this day, a number of seminars and events are planned to showcase the accomplishments and contributions of employees. To increase awareness of workers' rights, banners and posters are displayed alongside marches in various locations.

In nations like China, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Tunisia, May 1st is a public holiday. Many Indian states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, observe Labour Day as a public holiday. Depending on the region, banks, stock markets, government buildings, schools, and public transportation, as well as postal services, are anticipated to stay closed.