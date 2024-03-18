Investigating matching engine issues impacting connectivity: Nasdaq

Exchange operator Nasdaq said on Monday it was investigating issues related to the matching engine that was impacting connectivity to the exchange.

Matching engines are software systems that match buy and sell orders on an exchange.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The development comes months after the exchange reported similar issues that impacted stock orders and affected over 50 clients at Nasdaq.







ALSO READ: Nasdaq planning to cut hundreds of jobs amid integration of Adenza The company said on Monday orders sent using the "RASH FIX" order handling system will not being acknowledged at this time. The incident started around 4.55 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the exchange's website.

Nasdaq did not give details about the trades that have been affected. The exchange did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



New York Stock Exchange Arca Equities, which specializes in listings of exchange-traded products, said it had declared self-help against Nasdaq.

