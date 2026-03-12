Home / World News / Invading our islands will make Gulf run with blood: Iran Parliament speaker

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's comments, which again escalated the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing Iran war

Iran, Israel, Iran US tensions, Iran Israel tensions
People stand near a destroyed vehicle as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran | Image: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 3:23 PM IST
Iran's parliament speaker said Thursday that any invasion of Iran's islands will "make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders."  It wasn't immediately clear what prompted Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's comments, which again escalated the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing Iran war.

Iran holds three islands it took from the United Arab Emirates before its formation in 1971.

There also has been speculation that the United States could target Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran's main oil terminal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsIranGulf countriesBS Reads

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

