Invading our islands will make Gulf run with blood: Iran Parliament speaker
Iran's parliament speaker said Thursday that any invasion of Iran's islands will "make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders." It wasn't immediately clear what prompted Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's comments, which again escalated the rhetoric surrounding the ongoing Iran war.
Iran holds three islands it took from the United Arab Emirates before its formation in 1971.
There also has been speculation that the United States could target Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran's main oil terminal.
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:23 PM IST