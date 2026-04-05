Iran rejects Trump's 48-hour ultimatum as 'helpless', 'unbalanced'

Iran's central military command has dismissed the recent ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump, who threatened the destruction of the nation's essential infrastructure should a peace agreement not be reached within 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

The rejection follows a period of heightened tensions after the US leader warned of severe military consequences if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Responding to the ultimatum, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, representing the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Headquarters, characterised the American president's rhetoric as "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."

This defiant stance from Tehran comes after President Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, stating that Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic shipping lane "before all hell will rain down on them."

The post served as a stern reminder of his previous 10-day deadline given to the Islamic Republic. "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. The escalating rhetoric marks a sharp pivot from earlier diplomatic windows. On March 26, Trump had stated he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure until Monday, April 6, 2026. At that time, the US President claimed the extension came as per a "request" from the Iranian Government, adding that negotiations were "going very well."