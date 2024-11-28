Iskcon branded 'fundamentalist' by Bangladesh govt amid rising tensions

The Bangladeshi government on Wednesday reportedly described the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) as a ‘religious fundamentalist organisation’. The move comes in response to a writ petition submitted to the High Court, seeking a ban on the group.

The Attorney General of Bangladesh referred to Iskcon as a ‘religious fundamentalist organisation’ while addressing a query about the group’s origins in the country.

The latest development coincides with the ongoing protests in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and attacks on Iskcon temples and other Hindu places of worship by Islamic groups.

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari

Protests broke out following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari , a Hindu priest, on Monday. His detention came amid demonstrations in Rangpur, around 300 km from Dhaka, where the Hindu community is calling for stronger protections for minorities and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs.

Hindus constitute approximately 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s population of 170 million.

Since the departure of Sheikh Hasina’s government, the military-backed interim administration, headed by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus , has faced criticism for failing to prevent violence against minorities. Reports of Hindu homes and businesses being attacked have drawn significant concern.

More From This Section

Chinmoy Krishna Das has gained prominence in recent months for leading two major rallies advocating Hindu rights in Chattogram and Rangpur.

Plea to ban Iskcon in Bangladesh

On Wednesday, a petition was filed in the High Court, urging a ban on Iskcon. The petitioner also highlighted the death of Assistant Public Prosecutor Saiful Islam during clashes between security forces and followers of the Hindu monk after his bail application was rejected.

The High Court directed the Attorney General to present the government's stance on Iskcon and provide a report on the overall law and order situation by Thursday morning. It also instructed authorities to maintain stability and prevent any escalation of unrest.

Iskcon demand international intervention

Responding to the High Court petition, Iskcon Vice-President Radha Raman Das appealed to world leaders for intervention. He expressed optimism that the situation might improve after Donald Trump assumes office as US President on January 20.

“The situation is beyond our control now. We hope things will change after January 20, once Donald Trump takes office,” Das told India Today.

Das also expressed disbelief at the government’s characterisation of Iskcon as a radical group.

“Even during floods in Bangladesh, we served people selflessly, despite criticism. Worldwide, Iskcon has fed eight billion people. Being labelled a radical terrorist organisation is shocking,” he said.

Why are the Hindus protesting in Bangladesh?

Chinmoy Das, a former Iskcon member, was arrested earlier this week on charges of disrespecting the national flag during a Hindu community rally. His arrest has sparked widespread protests, as the Hindu community has endured over 200 attacks since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5. The Bangladeshi authorities clarified that Das’s arrest was not related to his leadership role but was on sedition charges.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over his detention and the broader situation, noting a series of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. “It is deeply troubling that while those responsible for the attacks remain unpunished, charges have been brought against a religious leader advocating legitimate demands through peaceful protests,” the MEA stated.

The statement also condemned the violence against minorities peacefully demonstrating against Das’s arrest, calling for immediate action to safeguard their rights and security.