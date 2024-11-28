DGCA warns Akasa for skipping pilot training after hard landing incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to Akasa Air for failing to provide corrective training to a pilot involved in a hard landing incident, according to sources.

A hard landing occurs when an aircraft touches down at a speed exceeding the manufacturer’s recommended limit. DGCA regulations require that pilots involved in such incidents undergo additional training, including simulator sessions, following an investigation.

Sources stated that an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru experienced a hard landing in March.

“A regulatory audit by the DGCA revealed that the incident was resolved with just a counselling session, without any corrective training provided to the pilot in command,” said a government official. The DGCA has given the airline’s head of training 14 days to respond.

According to sources quoted in The Times of India, “The aircraft bounced upon touchdown. The pilot then activated the takeoff go-around (TOGA) button to attempt a second landing. However, TOGA was subsequently rejected, and the aircraft continued to land.”

Fine for non-compliance

Last month, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for alleged non-compliance with pilot training regulations. A spot inspection conducted at the airline’s Gurgaon headquarters on May 20, 2024, led to the issuance of a show-cause notice.

The DGCA allows airlines to conduct pilot training at their approved facilities and administer certain exams, accepting the results. However, spot checks on Akasa uncovered deficiencies in these areas.

After reviewing the airline’s response, the DGCA directed on October 17 that Akasa Air’s head of training pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh within a month.